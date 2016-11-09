FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Netanyahu sees U.S.-Israel ties 'reaching new heights' after Trump victory
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 10 months ago

Netanyahu sees U.S.-Israel ties 'reaching new heights' after Trump victory

A man cycles past images of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump which are displayed on monitors in Tel Aviv, Israel November 9, 2016.Baz Ratner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence on Wednesday that he and newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump can work together to bring U.S.-Israeli relations to "new heights".

In a statement congratulating the Republican candidate, Netanyahu said: "President-elect Trump is a true friend of the State of Israel, and I look forward to working with him to advance security, stability and peace in our region."

"I am confident that President-elect Trump and I will continue to strengthen the unique alliance between our two countries and bring it to ever greater heights," said the right-wing leader, who has had a rocky relationship with outgoing Democratic President Barack Obama.

Editing by Jeffrey Heller

