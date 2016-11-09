Renzi congratulates Trump, says Italy friendship with U.S. solid

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who had openly supported Hillary Clinton, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections and said Italy's ties with the United States remained strong.

"I wish him well. The Italo-American friendship is solid," Renzi said at the start of a speech in Rome.

Renzi was one of the few world leaders to endorse Clinton and opposition politicians were swift to condemn him on Wednesday, saying that by doing so, he had weakened Rome's international standing.