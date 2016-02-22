FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM says, as citizen, he hopes Clinton wins U.S. election
February 22, 2016 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Italy PM says, as citizen, he hopes Clinton wins U.S. election

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he speaks during a news conference with foreign press in Rome, Italy, February 22 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that, as a citizen and leader of a center-left party, he hopes that Hillary Clinton becomes the next president of the United States.

During a news conference with foreign media to mark his second year in office, Renzi was asked if he could work with Republican candidate Donald Trump should he win this year’s election.

“As Italian prime minister, it’s obvious that I would work well with whoever is president of the United States,” Renzi said. “As an Italian citizen and leader of the Democratic Party, and in total respect for American democracy, I‘m rooting for Hillary Clinton.”

Renzi also said he would be traveling to Tehran in April, his first trip to Iran, which until recently was the focus of Western sanctions.

Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak

