Japan sees longer than usual power transition when Trump becomes U.S. president

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may take longer than usual to build his administration as he searches for people to fill key position who can implement his policies, a senior Japanese foreign ministry official predicted on Thursday.

"The transition usually takes between six to 12 months, but this time it may take longer," Tetsuya Otsuru, a senior official at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during a speech in Tokyo. "We want to safeguard our alliance with the U.S. during the transition," he added.