FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Japanese cafe flips burgers in contest inspired by U.S. election
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 14, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 10 months ago

Japanese cafe flips burgers in contest inspired by U.S. election

Olivier Fabre

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo burger joint is getting its customers in on the U.S. election action by asking them to choose the better burger from two representing U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton.

In this gastronomic contest being held at J.S. Burger Cafe, which lasts until the election, voters get to pick between a Mr. Burger representing Trump, and a Mrs. Burger representing Clinton.

The former is inspired by the New York Reuben sandwich and features pastrami beef and beef patties stacked together and topped with coleslaw and homemade Russian dressing on a black bun, the color of which signals Trump's "darker side", according to a restaurant spokesperson.

Mrs. Burger, created in the same spirit of invoking the street cuisine of Clinton's hometown, is given the flavor of the Chicago Dog with the inclusion of two sausages, yellow mustard and pickles on a poppy-seed bun.

Patrons express their approval of either choice by dropping a vote into a ballot box near the cash register, and the winning burger will remain on the menu for a year, after being announced on November 9, just as the world wakes up to the new selection for U.S. president.

Reporting by Olivier Fabre, Writing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.