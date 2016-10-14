J.S. Burgers Cafe chef Yasuhito Fukui prepares Mr. and Mrs. Burger featuring the U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the hamburger joint in Tokyo, Japan October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Megumi Lim

TOKYO A Tokyo burger joint is getting its customers in on the U.S. election action by asking them to choose the better burger from two representing U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton.

In this gastronomic contest being held at J.S. Burger Cafe, which lasts until the election, voters get to pick between a Mr. Burger representing Trump, and a Mrs. Burger representing Clinton.

The former is inspired by the New York Reuben sandwich and features pastrami beef and beef patties stacked together and topped with coleslaw and homemade Russian dressing on a black bun, the color of which signals Trump's "darker side", according to a restaurant spokesperson.

Mrs. Burger, created in the same spirit of invoking the street cuisine of Clinton's hometown, is given the flavor of the Chicago Dog with the inclusion of two sausages, yellow mustard and pickles on a poppy-seed bun.

Patrons express their approval of either choice by dropping a vote into a ballot box near the cash register, and the winning burger will remain on the menu for a year, after being announced on November 9, just as the world wakes up to the new selection for U.S. president.

(Reporting by Olivier Fabre, Writing by Karishma Singh)