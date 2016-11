TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York on Nov. 17, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The official said the pair had talked by telephone and confirmed close cooperation between their two nations, stressing the Japan-U.S. alliance is important for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Abe will visit New York before attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru.

