FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Abe says he will work with whoever wins U.S. election
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Japan's Abe says he will work with whoever wins U.S. election

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe address the media during a press conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain Thursday, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday Japan would work with whoever becomes U.S. president after being asked if he could work with Donald Trump now that he has effectively clinched the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

“I hope we will be able to work closely with the new government in the United States so we can further strengthen Japan/U.S. relations going forward,” Abe told reporters during a visit to London.

He said Japan’s alliance with the United States was the foundation of peace and prosperity in Asia, and that the alliance would be increasingly important whoever became president.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.