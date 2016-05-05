Japan's Abe says he will work with whoever wins U.S. election

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday Japan would work with whoever becomes U.S. president after being asked if he could work with Donald Trump now that he has effectively clinched the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

“I hope we will be able to work closely with the new government in the United States so we can further strengthen Japan/U.S. relations going forward,” Abe told reporters during a visit to London.

He said Japan’s alliance with the United States was the foundation of peace and prosperity in Asia, and that the alliance would be increasingly important whoever became president.