Presidential candidate Jindal raised less than $600,000 last quarter: filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Bobby Jindal raised $579,438 in the latest quarter and spent $832,214, according to a report his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

The Louisiana governor has raised $1.16 million over the course of his run to be his party’s nominee in the 2016 presidential election, the filing showed.

In comparison, fellow Republican Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor, raised $13.4 million in the last quarter, and Chris Christie, the sitting Republican governor of New Jersey, brought in $4.2 million.