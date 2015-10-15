FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Presidential candidate Jindal raised less than $600,000 last quarter: filing
October 15, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Presidential candidate Jindal raised less than $600,000 last quarter: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina on September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Bobby Jindal raised $579,438 in the latest quarter and spent $832,214, according to a report his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

The Louisiana governor has raised $1.16 million over the course of his run to be his party’s nominee in the 2016 presidential election, the filing showed.

In comparison, fellow Republican Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor, raised $13.4 million in the last quarter, and Chris Christie, the sitting Republican governor of New Jersey, brought in $4.2 million.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
