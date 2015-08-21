FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Americans clamor for Jon Stewart to host presidential debate
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 21, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

Americans clamor for Jon Stewart to host presidential debate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Director Jon Stewart arrives at the Canadian premiere of "Rosewater" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Just two weeks after Jon Stewart stepped away from television, Americans are clamoring to get him back as moderator of one of the presidential candidates debates.

As of midday Friday, more than 159,000 people had signed a petition for the comedian to be a debate host because he has played “an influential and iconic role in covering U.S. politics and media.”

Stewart, who ended his 16 year-run on “The Daily Show” on Aug. 6, is more than qualified or the job, the petition said, noting that he interviewed 15 heads of state and 22 U.S. cabinet members “while establishing himself as the most trusted person in (satirical) news.”

Supporters of the Stewart campaign include Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O‘Malley, who said on Twitter that he had signed.

Neither Stewart’s representatives nor the Commission on Presidential Debates returned calls for comment on Friday.

Stewart stepped down from “The Daily Show” without saying what he planned to do next. His only announced engagement so far is to host the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SummerSlam in New York on Sunday that will be shown on WWE pay-per-view television.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.