10 months ago
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon asks for unity in post-election memo
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon asks for unity in post-election memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JP Morgan Chase and Company CEO Jamie Dimon answers a question at the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, June 13, 2012.Larry Downing/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon called on employees, business leaders and government officials to work together on solutions to the United States' problems on Wednesday, in response to the surprise presidential election results.

In a memo to employees, Dimon cited a "deep desire for change" and a frustration with the economy among the electorate, which voted Republican candidate Donald Trump into office.

"We need to listen to those voices," Dimon wrote, calling on leaders across public, private and nonprofit sectors to come together.

JPMorgan will continue its own work on public policy issues and economic challenges globally, he said.

Reporting by David Henry; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

