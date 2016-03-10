FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland newspaper endorses Republican Kasich for president
March 10, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland newspaper endorses Republican Kasich for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Kasich speaks at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, the governor of Ohio who is pinning his White House hopes on winning his home state, gained the endorsement of the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Thursday.

The newspaper praised Kasich’s stance as a fiscal conservative and said he must win Ohio in order to present himself as the “logical go-to compromise” for the Republican Party to select at its nominating convention in Cleveland in July.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

