Groups backing Republican Kasich's White House bid raise $11.5 million: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two committees supporting Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich’s U.S. presidential candidacy have raised around $11.5 million in two months, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Kasich, 63, is expected to announce his bid on July 21, joining 14 other candidates already in the race for the Republican nomination for the November 2016 election.

Bloomberg said the sum raised was an encouraging sign for Kasich’s effort, and that the two committees had focused their efforts on large donors rather than grassroots contributions.

Kasich, a former chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, heads an important electoral swing state, which could make him a potent force in the Republican field.

On Thursday, a Super PAC backing Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said it had raised in a record $103 million.