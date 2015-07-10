FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Groups backing Republican Kasich's White House bid raise $11.5 million: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 10, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

Groups backing Republican Kasich's White House bid raise $11.5 million: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich gestures at a news conference in Washington July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two committees supporting Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich’s U.S. presidential candidacy have raised around $11.5 million in two months, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Kasich, 63, is expected to announce his bid on July 21, joining 14 other candidates already in the race for the Republican nomination for the November 2016 election.

Bloomberg said the sum raised was an encouraging sign for Kasich’s effort, and that the two committees had focused their efforts on large donors rather than grassroots contributions.

Kasich, a former chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, heads an important electoral swing state, which could make him a potent force in the Republican field.

On Thursday, a Super PAC backing Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said it had raised in a record $103 million.

Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.