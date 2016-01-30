Kasich 'only plausible choice' for Republican nomination: NY Times Board

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich answers questions from reporters following his 50th New Hampshire campaign town hall meeting in Hooksett, New Hampshire January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The New York Times Editorial Board on Saturday said Ohio Governor John Kasich was the “only plausible choice” in the race for the Republican nomination in the U.S. presidential election.

The editorial board said that, while Kasich was an underdog, he had “been capable of compromise and believes in the ability of government to improve lives.”

It said that front-runner Donald Trump did not have experience of international issues or interest in learning about them. It said Ted Cruz would “say anything to win.”