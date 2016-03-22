Kasich calls for 'active steps' to strengthen U.S.-Israel ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presidential candidate John Kasich called on Monday for “active steps” to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, including suspending U.S. participation in the Iran deal and helping the Jewish state strengthen relationships with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

In a speech to a pro-Israel lobby group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Kasich said: “I applaud our continued legacy of support for the Jewish state,” adding, “I condemn all attempts to isolate, pressure and delegitimize the State of Israel.”