Kasich calls for 'active steps' to strengthen U.S.-Israel ties
#Politics
March 21, 2016 / 10:08 PM / a year ago

Kasich calls for 'active steps' to strengthen U.S.-Israel ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presidential candidate John Kasich called on Monday for “active steps” to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, including suspending U.S. participation in the Iran deal and helping the Jewish state strengthen relationships with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

In a speech to a pro-Israel lobby group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Kasich said: “I applaud our continued legacy of support for the Jewish state,” adding, “I condemn all attempts to isolate, pressure and delegitimize the State of Israel.”

Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
