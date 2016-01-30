FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kasich 'only plausible choice' for Republican nomination: NY Times Board
January 30, 2016 / 4:58 PM / 2 years ago

Kasich 'only plausible choice' for Republican nomination: NY Times Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich answers questions from reporters following his 50th New Hampshire campaign town hall meeting in Hooksett, New Hampshire January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The New York Times Editorial Board on Saturday said Ohio Governor John Kasich was the “only plausible choice” in the race for the Republican nomination in the U.S. presidential election.

The editorial board said that, while Kasich was an underdog, he had “been capable of compromise and believes in the ability of government to improve lives.”

It said that front-runner Donald Trump did not have experience of international issues or interest in learning about them. It said Ted Cruz would “say anything to win.”

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
