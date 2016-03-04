FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Kasich: Presidential contests will lead to brokered convention
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
March 4, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Republican Kasich: Presidential contests will lead to brokered convention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich attends question-and-answer session with members of the media at a hotel in downtown Detroit, Michigan March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican candidate John Kasich said on Friday he does not think any Republican presidential contender will win enough state delegates to secure the nomination before the party’s convention in July.

“As crazy as this year is, can you think of anything cooler than a convention where we’re going to learn about how America works?” Kasich said, referring to the complex rules that would come into play in a brokered convention.

The decision about which candidate to nominate has to be made out in the open, Kasich said.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter and Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.