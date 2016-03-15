Kasich campaign denies report of Romney endorsement

Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R) introduces current Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (L) as they get off the Kasich campaign bus inside the MAPS Air Museum for a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate John Kasich’s campaign on Monday denied a report that Mitt Romney, the party’s presidential candidate in 2012, would endorse the Ohio governor on Monday.

A Wall Street Journal reporter said Kasich answered in the affirmative to a question about Romney’s endorsement. Kasich spokesman Chris Schrimpf said, “This is not true. Kasich was responding and acknowledging a different question.”

A Romney endorsement would have provided Kasich with a boost on the eve of Ohio’s primary in which he and front-runner Donald Trump are running a close race for first place.