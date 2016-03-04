Republican Kasich: Presidential contests will lead to brokered convention

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich attends question-and-answer session with members of the media at a hotel in downtown Detroit, Michigan March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican candidate John Kasich said on Friday he does not think any Republican presidential contender will win enough state delegates to secure the nomination before the party’s convention in July.

“As crazy as this year is, can you think of anything cooler than a convention where we’re going to learn about how America works?” Kasich said, referring to the complex rules that would come into play in a brokered convention.

The decision about which candidate to nominate has to be made out in the open, Kasich said.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter and Megan Cassella; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.