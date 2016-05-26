FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky declares Clinton Democratic primary winner after recanvass
May 26, 2016 / 5:42 PM / a year ago

Kentucky declares Clinton Democratic primary winner after recanvass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California, U.S. May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A recanvass of Kentucky’s Democratic presidential primary results found Hillary Clinton won the contest by 1,911 votes, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes said on Thursday.

Clinton’s rival for the party’s nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders, had requested a recount in the razor-close contest earlier this week. Grimes, in posts on Twitter, said the results of the recanvass would be certified by the state’s Board of Elections on May 31.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

