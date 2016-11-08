Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with a woman before voting at PS 59 in New York, New York, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued the registrar of voters in Clark County, Nevada, over a polling place in Las Vegas that had been allowed to remain open late last week to accommodate people who were lined up to vote.

Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton are in a close contest for Nevada's six electoral votes in Tuesday's election after a long and contentious campaign. Nevada is one of several states that permits early voting and Las Vegas is viewed as a base of support for Clinton.

Nevada state law says voters who are in line at 8 p.m., when the polls close, must be allowed to cast their ballots.

Trump's lawsuit, filed in a Nevada state court on Monday, said election officials violated state law because they allowed people to join the line after 8 p.m. at a polling location at a Latino market.

Trump, who said last month that he might not accept the outcome of the national election if he thinks it is unfair, asked in the lawsuit that the ballots from the Latino market be kept separate from other votes, pending any legal challenges to the state's results.

"We have to keep the system honest," Trump, a New York businessman and reality TV personality who has never previously run for political office, said on Fox News.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said the lawsuit asks the county to preserve records, "which is already required by law for us to do that."

Representatives for the Clinton campaign could not be reached immediately for comment on the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco, additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant McCool and Bill Trott)