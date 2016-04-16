Trump campaign manager says he called reporter after run-in: CNN

Corey Lewandowski, (R), campaign manager for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, stands in the press pen at a campaign rally in Hartford, Connecticut April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s campaign manager said on Friday he was relieved a battery case against him was over but disputed a reporter’s claim that he never tried to get in touch after she accused him of bruising her arm.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said on Thursday that Lewandowski, 42, would not be prosecuted on a misdemeanor battery charge involving Michelle Fields, previously a reporter for the conservative news outlet Breitbart.

Police charged him on March 29 with intentionally grabbing and bruising Fields’ arm at a campaign event.

Lewandowski told CNN he called Fields on the night of the March 8 incident in Florida after seeing her boyfriend’s Twitter account that something had occurred. He said he never heard back.

”I didn’t know what happened, honestly,“ he said. ”It was a

brief interaction, and it wasn’t memorable to me, and I‘m sorry

about that.” Lewandowski told CNN his phone records proved that he did in fact try to contact Fields.

Fields disputed that. “No. I never heard from Corey,” she said on Twitter on Friday following Lewandowski’s interview.