A campaigner with a face-painting poses outside a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Activists urging American expats in Britain to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election took to the streets of London on Wednesday in a red open-top double-decker bus adorned with anti-Donald Trump posters.

Organisers, online activist network Avaaz, put up flags, balloons and posters reading "American Abroad: Vote to Stop Trump" on the bus, referring to the Republican presidential nominee who faces Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 vote.

Some 30 activists filled the top of the bus as it made its way around the British capital, chanting "Stop Trump" and singing along to Bruce Springsteen song "Born In The U.S.A."

The bus made stops along the way, with campaigners using tablets to help some expats register for the vote.

Some eight million Americans live abroad, of which more than 220,000 live in Britain. However, just 12 percent of them vote, Avaaz said in a statement.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published last week, Clinton leads Trump by 4 percentage points, with 42 percent of likely voters supporting her and 38 percent backing the Republican.

(Reporting by Georgina Cooper; editing by Susan Thomas)