FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Senate hopeful says teenage daughter pregnant: report
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 3, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Republican Senate hopeful says teenage daughter pregnant: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A Louisiana Republican seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu announced on Thursday that his unwed teenaged daughter is pregnant, a local newspaper reported.

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. congressman and medical doctor, is challenging Landrieu, a three-term incumbent, in a race that Republicans view as important in their quest to reclaim the U.S. Senate from Democrats.

“Earlier this year, Laura and I learned we will become grandparents this summer,” Cassidy said in a statement provided to the Times-Picayune of New Orleans. “Our daughter now faces a more challenging future than her peers. She has our unconditional love and support.”

The Cassidy campaign did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.