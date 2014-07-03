Republican Senate hopeful says teenage daughter pregnant: report

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A Louisiana Republican seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu announced on Thursday that his unwed teenaged daughter is pregnant, a local newspaper reported.

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. congressman and medical doctor, is challenging Landrieu, a three-term incumbent, in a race that Republicans view as important in their quest to reclaim the U.S. Senate from Democrats.

“Earlier this year, Laura and I learned we will become grandparents this summer,” Cassidy said in a statement provided to the Times-Picayune of New Orleans. “Our daughter now faces a more challenging future than her peers. She has our unconditional love and support.”

The Cassidy campaign did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.