a year ago
Lynch says meeting with Bill Clinton 'casts a shadow' over email probe
July 1, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Lynch says meeting with Bill Clinton 'casts a shadow' over email probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks to Reuters in an exclusive interview in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 28, 2016.Nancy Wiechec

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Friday she understands how her meeting with former president Bill Clinton "casts a shadow" over the perception of independence in the investigation her department is conducting into his wife's email use.

Bill Clinton met with Lynch on her plane in Phoenix on Monday night, triggering a firestorm from Republicans and a public statement from Lynch that she will accept whatever outcome independent investigators decide at the end of the probe into the Democratic presidential front-runner's use of a private email server.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

