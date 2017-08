Donald Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort looks down from the wings of the stage as Trump celebrates below after his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign for the White House is focused and moving in a positive direction with the candidate himself in control, his campaign manager said on Wednesday.

"The campaign is in very good shape. We are organized. We are moving forward," Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort told Fox News Channel.