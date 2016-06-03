Market ignoring U.S. election 'instability,' Federated's Orlando says

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes part in the Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, New York, U.S. May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. presidential election will spark heightened stock market volatility in the second half of the year, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors, which manages $369.7 billion in assets.

The Nov. 8 election will be “the most significant in our lifetimes”, Orlando told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

Orlando said he had been reducing stock exposure and raising cash in his portfolio because “the market has not been focused on the instability of the election at all.”

“We think the election will become a much bigger deal shortly, but the market has been ignoring it for now,” he said. He has been increasing his exposure to healthcare, telecom and utility stocks that offer solid dividends and offer a “nice place to hide,” he said.

Orlando said it was “too hard to model” how the economy and stock market would react to a win by either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While Trump’s stated plans to cut international trade “absolutely concern me,” Orlando said he believed that Trump would move to the center if elected.

Clinton has not demonstrated whether she would govern as a moderate or a progressive, making it difficult to forecast whether she would significantly raise taxes, he said. “I don’t know which Hillary to model from a fiscal standpoint.”

He predicted the party that wins the presidency will also win the U.S. Senate, and if Trump is “crushed” in the election, the Republican Party will also lose its hold on the U.S. House of Representatives.

Orlando also predicted the next president will likely name a replacement for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen when her term ends in January 2018 and nominate at least three Supreme Court justices.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is up nearly 3 percent for the year through Thursday, and is trading approximately 1.2 percent below the record high it reached in May of last year.