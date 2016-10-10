Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is reflected in a mirror (R) as he meets with hispanic business leaders during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK The controversy over Republican candidate Donald Trump's vulgar comments about women has increased U.S. financial markets' expectations that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton will win the White House and give a boost to securities.

In a video released on Friday, Trump is heard talking on an open microphone in 2005 about groping females and trying to seduce a married woman. The video was taped only months after Trump married his third wife, Melania.

Strategists in a recent Reuters equity poll mostly viewed an election victory on Nov. 8 by Clinton as more positive for stocks until year end, largely because her positions are well known.

The Mexican peso gained on Sunday and U.S. stock futures opened higher, with S&P 500 e-minis up 6 points, or 0.28 percent, as Trump fought off calls to quit the campaign after the video controversy.

"It's a positive reaction (in stocks), and it's very consistent with what the market has been discounting, which is that Clinton will win and that's good news," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.

"It's also saying the House of Representatives will stay in the hands of the Republicans," he added.

The two candidates were to face off in a debate in St. Louis on Sunday.

Strategists said Trump pulling out of the campaign this late could uproot the election process in a way that creates nervousness for investors.

"If, in fact, Republicans are going to go ahead and replace him, the chaos that would result, I think, would be a big negative for the market because it would lead to uncertainty for the dollar and our place in the world - though I don't think that will happen," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Earlier Sunday, Mexico's peso gained more than 1.8 percent against the dollar in thinly traded market conditions. Trump has been critical of U.S. trade deals with Mexico and other countries and has promised to build a border wall.

Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York, said what will happen in markets on Monday would depend largely on how the debate goes what the substance of it was.

U.S. stocks briefly gained ground following a perceived win by Clinton in the first presidential debate last month.

Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), which oversees more than $1.5 trillion in assets, said: "Tonight's debate is very important for Trump now. We still hold our view on the election - it will be a likely Clinton victory." Ivascyn said Pimco's internal analysis of demographics and the electoral map indicate odds are with a Clinton win.

Steven Englander, global head of G10 currency strategy at CitiFX in New York, said: "The market is looking for post-debate confirmation that Clinton is in a comfortable lead before adding significantly to positions.

"Both Trump and Clinton supporters expected that emerging market currencies and U.S. equities would go down and the VIX would go up if Trump were to win and vice versa if Clinton wins," he added.

