10 months ago
UK PM May plans to speak to U.S. election winner at earliest opportunity
#World News
November 8, 2016 / 11:23 AM / 10 months ago

UK PM May plans to speak to U.S. election winner at earliest opportunity

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 7, 2016.Adnan Abidi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she plans to speak to the winner of the United States election as soon as possible about the special relationship between the two countries.

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump face the judgment of the voters later on Tuesday as millions of Americans turn out to pick the next U.S. president and end a bruising campaign that final polls said narrowly favored Clinton.

"Who wins will be a matter for the American people," May told Sky news during a two-day visit to India aimed at boosting trade.

"I will be taking the earliest opportunity to speak to whoever the winner of that contest is and talking to them about the special relationship that the UK has with the US," she added.

"That relationship spans a whole range of issues, not just trade but also dealing with terrorism, security matters and defense matters as well."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
