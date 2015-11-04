Mayoral elections in Houston, San Francisco, other major U.S. cities

(Reuters) - Voters on Tuesday elected - or re-elected - mayors in more than 300 cities across the United States.

Here is a snapshot of the major contenders for city hall this election day in some of the largest U.S. cities:

City: Houston

Population: 2,240,000

Mayoral race: There were 13 candidates in the field to be mayor of Houston, the fourth-most populous U.S. city and center of the country’s energy industry. The two top candidates who are likely headed for a run-off in the nonpartisan race on Dec. 12 are state Representative Sylvester Turner, a powerful Democrat in the legislature, and businessman Bill King, who calls himself “unapologetically moderate.” Annise Parker, the first openly lesbian mayor of a major U.S. city, is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election.

City: Philadelphia

Population: 1,560,000

Mayoral race: In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans, the party’s candidate Jim Kenney easily won election. Kenney, a 57-year-old former city councilman, who made education and the battle against poverty top priorities, handily defeated Republican Melissa Murray Bailey, a business executive, local media projections showed. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Michael Nutter was prevented by term limits from running for re-election for a third consecutive term.

City: San Francisco

Population: 852,000

Mayoral race: Incumbent Democratic Mayor Ed Lee easily won a second four-year term on Tuesday, defeating five largely unknown competitors – including a tech worker, a community organizer and a writer who goes by the name of ‘Broke-Ass Stuart’. Lee, who was appointed to fill the seat of outgoing Mayor Gavin Newsom in January 2011 before being popularly elected in November 2011, has faced criticism over growing wealth inequality in the city and a housing crisis.

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 849,000

Mayor’s race: Voters in Indiana’s capital and largest city elected Democrat Joe Hogsett, a former federal prosecutor and aide to then-Governor Evan Bayh, as their new mayor, local media projections said. He defeated Republican and political newcomer Chuck Brewer, a former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and now a restaurant owner. Both men have said their top priorities are public safety, jobs and education. Incumbent Republican Greg Ballard decided not to seek re-election.

City: Columbus, Ohio

Population: 836,000

Mayor’s race: City Council President Andrew Ginther defeated Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott in the race to replace Mayor Michael Coleman, who decided not to run for re-election. While both candidates campaigned as Democrats, Ginther was the party-endorsed candidate. Ginther’s city council tenure was tainted by scandals including a 2004 data-rigging incident involving the Columbus city schools and a 2014 trip he took with other council members to a Big Ten football championship game.

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 810,000

Mayor’s race: Democrat Jennifer Roberts defeated Republican Edwin Peacock to become the fifth mayor in North Carolina’s biggest city since 2013. The current mayor lost in the Democratic primary last month, while his predecessor, Patrick Cannon, resigned after being arrested on federal public corruption charges. Roberts is the second woman elected mayor in Charlotte, where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one.

City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Population: 191,000

Mayor’s race: According to early results, Jackie Biskupski, a former state lawmaker, was elected the first openly gay mayor of Utah’s biggest city on Tuesday, defeating incumbent Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker. Final results will be released on Nov. 17. Becker, a Democrat in office since 2008, has touted his policies on growth and the promotion of clean energy. Biskupski has focused on her experience in the auto insurance industry and with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

City: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Population: 148,000

Mayor’s race: Former three-term Mayor Joseph Ganim was overwhelmingly elected to his old job despite spending seven years in prison on a corruption conviction. Ganim, a Democrat released from prison five years ago, gained nearly 60 percent of the vote and beat his closest challenger, Independent Mary-Jane Foster, by more than a two-to-one margin. Ganim had run a tough-on-crime campaign after a series of shootings in the fading industrial city.

City: Charleston, South CarolinaPopulation: 130,000

Mayor’s race: State Representative Leon Stavrinakis and businessman John Tecklenburg head for a Nov. 17 runoff after topping a six-candidate field, according to online results carried by the Post and Courier newspaper. Stavrinakis and Tecklenburg are vying to become Charleston’s first new mayor in 40 years after incumbent Joe Riley said he would retire. The field twice took a hiatus from campaigning following the shooting massacre at a black church in the city in June and record-breaking floods in South Carolina in October.