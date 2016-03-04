2008 Republican nominee John McCain joins Romney in blasting Trump

U.S. Senator John McCain arrives on a visit at a migrant center near the village of Adasevci, Serbia February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, joined 2012 nominee Mitt Romney on Thursday in criticizing front-runner Donald Trump, particularly on foreign policy.

“I share the concerns about Donald Trump that my friend and former Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, described in his speech today,” McCain said in a statement.

“I would also echo the many concerns about Mr. Trump’s uninformed and indeed dangerous statements on national security issues that have been raised by 65 Republican defense and foreign policy leaders,” he said of the letter, published online.

McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said at a time of global turmoil, “I want Republican voters to pay close attention to what our party’s most respected and knowledgeable leaders and national security experts are saying about Mr. Trump.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Heavey)

