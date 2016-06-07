Trump should stop attacking minority groups: Senate's McConnell

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump should stop attacking minority groups and start talking about issues that Americans care about, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

"My advice to our nominee is to start talking about the issues that the American people care about, and to start doing it now," McConnell told reporters when asked about Trump's attacks on a Hispanic judge who is overseeing fraud lawsuits against Trump University.

"In addition to that, it's time to quit attacking various people that you competed with or various minority groups in the country and get on message."