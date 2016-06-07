FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump should stop attacking minority groups: Senate's McConnell
June 7, 2016 / 6:41 PM / a year ago

Trump should stop attacking minority groups: Senate's McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump should stop attacking minority groups and start talking about issues that Americans care about, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

"My advice to our nominee is to start talking about the issues that the American people care about, and to start doing it now," McConnell told reporters when asked about Trump's attacks on a Hispanic judge who is overseeing fraud lawsuits against Trump University.

"In addition to that, it's time to quit attacking various people that you competed with or various minority groups in the country and get on message."

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

