McConnell calls Army captain Khan 'an American hero'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Sunday called Muslim fallen Army Captain Humayun Khan "an American hero," and said that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's proposed ban on Muslims seeking to enter the country did not fit American values.
"I agree with the (Khans) and families across the country that a travel ban on all members of a religion is simply contrary to American values," McConnell said in a statement.
Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Sandra Maler