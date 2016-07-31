FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell calls Army captain Khan 'an American hero'
July 31, 2016 / 6:57 PM / a year ago

McConnell calls Army captain Khan 'an American hero'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Khizr Khan, who's son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army, challenges Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to read his copy of the U.S. Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Sunday called Muslim fallen Army Captain Humayun Khan "an American hero," and said that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's proposed ban on Muslims seeking to enter the country did not fit American values.

"I agree with the (Khans) and families across the country that a travel ban on all members of a religion is simply contrary to American values," McConnell said in a statement.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
