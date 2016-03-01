FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate's McConnell condemns white supremacists
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
March 1, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Senate's McConnell condemns white supremacists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday condemned white supremacists, in remarks responding to presidential candidate Donald Trump and his failure to disavow a white supremacist group in an interview.

McConnell told reporters that there had been a lot of talk in the past 24 hours about “one of our presidential candidates and his seeming ambivalence” to the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group and David Duke, a former Klan leader.

“So let me make it perfectly clear. Senate Republicans condemn David Duke, the KKK, his racism,” McConnell told reporters, adding the Republicans condemned “everything they stand for.”

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.