Winning Democrat nomination needs voter coalition: Clinton campaign

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks about the results of the Super Tuesday primaries at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called support from a broad coalition of voters - including people of color, women and union households - “critical” for anyone hoping to secure the party’s nomination for the November 2016 election and beyond.

Robby Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager, noted support for the former secretary of state among African Americans, Latinos and Asian American Pacific Islanders, women and union households in a memo sent out by the campaign.

He also noted that Clinton won white voters in the nominating contests for several states on Super Tuesday, the previous day, in which Clinton won seven states to the four states captured by her rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“It is also important to note that these constituencies are not only critical to winning the Democratic nomination but will also be central to how a Democrat wins in November, and a candidate that starts with a deep base of support will have an advantage in the general election,” Mook wrote.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)

