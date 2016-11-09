FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to protect economy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 8:24 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to protect economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Bank of Mexico Agustin Carstens delivers a speech at National Palace after U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2016.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that local policymakers have a series of tools they could use to protect the economy, if needed, following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Carstens, speaking on local radio, said it was not clear how Trumps campaign's pledges would translate into actual policy and that it was likely the U.S. president elect would soon realize the benefits to the U.S. economy from trade with Mexico.

Reporting by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.