Trump remittance plan would violate Mexican rights: Mexico cenbank

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Donald Trump’s proposal to force Mexico to pay for his planned border wall by threatening to block remittances from illegal immigrants would be a major violation of Mexicans’ rights, Mexico’s central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The Republican presidential hopeful’s campaign said last week that if elected in November, Trump would use a U.S. anti-terrorism law to cut off such money transfers unless Mexico made a one-time payment of $5 billion to $10 billion for the wall.

However, speaking in Mexico’s Congress, Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens dismissed the idea.

“The remittances are the property of the people that make them, and they have every right to be able to carry out international transfers,” Carstens told reporters. “So it would be a serious violation of the property rights of our fellow citizens abroad, and this measure would be completely unjust.”