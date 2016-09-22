NEW YORK Mexican Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal said on Wednesday that Mexico was prepared to "talk to the devil" should Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the U.S. election in November.

Villarreal gave the response during a forum in New York on Wednesday night that featured the presidents of Peru, Chile and Colombia with Villarreal standing in for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

"We cannot afford to risk a very important bilateral agreement," Villarreal said. "If we have to talk to the devil to guarantee the safety of the Mexican people, Mexico will talk to the devil."

