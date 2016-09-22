Saudi-led coalition air strike kills at least 19 in Yemen: residents
SANAA At least 19 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a house in western Yemen, according to residents, medics and a local official.
NEW YORK Mexican Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal said on Wednesday that Mexico was prepared to "talk to the devil" should Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the U.S. election in November.
Villarreal gave the response during a forum in New York on Wednesday night that featured the presidents of Peru, Chile and Colombia with Villarreal standing in for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
"We cannot afford to risk a very important bilateral agreement," Villarreal said. "If we have to talk to the devil to guarantee the safety of the Mexican people, Mexico will talk to the devil."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK President Barack Obama told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday he had concerns about Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and hoped the United States could still help to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace.
UNITED NATIONS In his first major United Nations speech eight years ago, President Barack Obama said he would not give up on Israeli-Palestinian peace.