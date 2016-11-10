Mexico President Pena Nieto says optimistic about U.S. relationship

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he was optimistic Mexico could come up with a new, positive bilateral relationship with the United States after the election of Donald Trump as president.

"I have real optimism that we will be able to build a new working agenda in the bilateral relationship that would be positive," Pena Nieto told a conference. "It will also benefit the societies of both countries."

Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that he and Trump have agreed to meet, possibly during the transition period before his inauguration on Jan. 20.