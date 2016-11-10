FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mexico President Pena Nieto says optimistic about U.S. relationship
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 10, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico President Pena Nieto says optimistic about U.S. relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2016.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he was optimistic Mexico could come up with a new, positive bilateral relationship with the United States after the election of Donald Trump as president.

"I have real optimism that we will be able to build a new working agenda in the bilateral relationship that would be positive," Pena Nieto told a conference. "It will also benefit the societies of both countries."

Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that he and Trump have agreed to meet, possibly during the transition period before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.