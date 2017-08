U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday told U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that Mexicans deserved his respect, hosting him during a brief visit to Mexico City.

Pena Nieto told Trump his government would work with whoever wins the U.S. election, and called for a constructive relationship.