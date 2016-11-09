FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mexico's Pena Nieto says agreed Trump meeting during transition period
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 9:13 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico's Pena Nieto says agreed Trump meeting during transition period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that he spoke to U.S. President-Elect Trump to congratulate him on his election win and the two agreed to meet before he takes office.

Pena Nieto also said he had discussed a new work agenda with Trump that would include security issues, and that he would seek to protect the rights of Mexicans throughout the world.

Pena Nieto was lambasted in the local press for hosting a pre-election meeting with Trump, who has made disparaging remarks about Mexicans.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
