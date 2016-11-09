FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mexico says paying for Trump wall 'not part of our vision'
November 9, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico says paying for Trump wall 'not part of our vision'

Mexico's Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu speaks next to Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra (not pictured) during a news conference at the foreign ministry building (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2016.Henry Romero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday the country's government would not pay for a wall along the U.S. border promised by president-elect Donald Trump.

"Paying for a wall is not part of our vision," foreign minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu told local television.

As part of his campaign, Trump vowed that he would build a massive border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

Ruiz Massieu said that the government had maintained communication with Trump's campaign team ever since his visit to Mexico in August.

"There has been a fluid, daily communication with different members of the campaign," she said.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
