Pena Nieto told Trump Mexico won't pay for wall-Presidential spokesman

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday told Donald Trump that Mexico would not pay for the Republican presidential candidate's proposed wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, contradicting Trump's assertion they didn't discuss payment.

"What the president said is that Mexico, as he has said on several occasions ... will not pay for that wall," presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez told Reuters by telephone.

Trump earlier told a joint news conference with Pena Nieto after their meeting in Mexico City that the pair had discussed the wall but not who would pay for it.