Republican congressional candidate in Montana cited after incident with reporter - sheriff

A still image taken from video shows Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte speaking to voters while campaigning for a special election in Missoula, Montana, U.S. May 24, 2017.

(Reuters) - Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for a misdemeanor on Wednesday after a reporter accused him of physical assault on the eve of a special election to fill the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued Gianforte a citation for misdemeanor assault, hours after Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper, said in a Twitter post and in a television interview that Gianforte "body slammed" him at a campaign event in Bozeman.