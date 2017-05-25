FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
May 25, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 3 months ago

Republican congressional candidate in Montana cited after incident with reporter - sheriff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A still image taken from video shows Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte speaking to voters while campaigning for a special election in Missoula, Montana, U.S. May 24, 2017.Justin Mitchell

(Reuters) - Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for a misdemeanor on Wednesday after a reporter accused him of physical assault on the eve of a special election to fill the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued Gianforte a citation for misdemeanor assault, hours after Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper, said in a Twitter post and in a television interview that Gianforte "body slammed" him at a campaign event in Bozeman.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robert Birsel

