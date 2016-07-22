FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 11:42 PM / a year ago

Kerry says U.S. remains committed to NATO alliance, security commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration, like every U.S. administration since 1949, remained committed to the NATO military alliance and security commitments under the treaty, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

"I want our NATO partner to be clear where we stand. This administration, like every single administration Republican or Democratic alike since 1949, remains fully committed to the NATO alliance and to our security commitments on the Article 5," Kerry told a news conference.

He was responding to comments by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who told the New York Times that if elected he might abandon NATO's guarantee that any member, including the United States, would defend the others if they were attacked.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Gregorio

