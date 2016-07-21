NATO chief stresses solidarity among NATO allies

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrives to address a news conference after the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would not interfere in the U.S. election campaign, but said that solidarity among allies was a key value for the group.

"This is good for European security and good for U.S. security," the NATO head said in a statement. "The United States has always stood by its European allies."

Stoltenberg's comments came after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump raised fresh questions about his commitment to automatically defend NATO allies if they were attacked, the New York Times reported.