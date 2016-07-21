FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief stresses solidarity among NATO allies
July 21, 2016 / 3:09 PM / a year ago

NATO chief stresses solidarity among NATO allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrives to address a news conference after the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2016.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would not interfere in the U.S. election campaign, but said that solidarity among allies was a key value for the group.

"This is good for European security and good for U.S. security," the NATO head said in a statement. "The United States has always stood by its European allies."

Stoltenberg's comments came after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump raised fresh questions about his commitment to automatically defend NATO allies if they were attacked, the New York Times reported.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Yara Bayoumy

