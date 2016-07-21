FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. has 'ironclad' commitment to NATO mutual defense: White House
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 21, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. has 'ironclad' commitment to NATO mutual defense: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 15, 2016.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has an "ironclad" commitment to mutual defense among the NATO allies, the White House said on Thursday after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump raised questions about whether he would defend NATO allies if they were attacked.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to directly address Trump's comments to The New York Times but said potential foes should make no mistake or miscalculation about Washington's readiness to defend its NATO treaty allies.

"The U.S. commitment to that pledge is ironclad," Earnest told a briefing. "The president renewed that commitment just two weeks ago today when he traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to attend the NATO summit."

Related Coverage

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.