Trump invites Netanyahu to meeting 'at the first opportunity': Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Wednesday and Trump invited him to a meeting "at the first opportunity", Netanyahu's office said.
The conversation was "hearty and warm" and regional issues were discussed, the office said, adding: "The Prime Minister congratulated Trump on his electoral win and told him that the United States has no better ally than Israel."
