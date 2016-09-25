Netanyahu to meet Clinton and Trump during U.S. visit: sources

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently visiting the United States, will separately meet U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Sunday, campaign sources and Israeli officials said.

The meetings will take place a day before Clinton and Trump face off in a first presidential debate but no details of where or when the meetings will take place were immediately available.

Netanyahu traveled to the United States this week to address the U.N. General Assembly and met U.S. President Barack Obama and a number of other world leaders.

Earlier this week, Clinton met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who also addressed the U.N. General Assembly. Trump also met Sisi.