FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Republican convention in turmoil as anti-Trump delegates protest
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 18, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Republican convention in turmoil as anti-Trump delegates protest

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

A delegate yells after the temporary chairman of the Republican National Convention announced that the convention would not hold a roll-call vote on the Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejected the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.Mark Kauzlarich

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The Republican National Convention was in an uproar on Monday after opponents of presumptive U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump failed in their effort to hold a roll-call vote in opposition to his candidacy.

The anti-Trump forces at the Cleveland convention started shouting "Roll Call" after the party leaders approved by acclamation rules at the start of the convention that barred them from registering their opposition.

Party leaders declared there was insufficient support to allow for a roll-call vote that would record the number of delegates opposed to Trump, a New York businessman who has never held political office and has struggled to win over many mainstream Republicans.

Some delegates walked out of the convention in protest at the leaders' ruling while others chanted loudly, demanding a roll-call vote take place.

Trump last week declared the so-called "Never Trump" movement dead, tweeting that "#NeverTrump is never more."

Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Ross Colvin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.